Nov 7 Align Technology Inc :

* Says John F. Morici appointed CFO

* Says CFO David L. White resigned

* Align Technology Inc - White will continue to oversee certain planning and ERP implementation projects

* Align Technology Inc- David L. White who will step down as CFO effective Nov 10 and stay with company through Feb 2017

* Align Technology announces retirement of CFO David L. White and names John F. Morici as new CFO