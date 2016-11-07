BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Nov 7 Sun Hydraulics Corp :
* Sun Hydraulics Corp - acquisition value at initial consideration of $200 million and additional earn-out potential of $50 million over 27 months
* Sun Hydraulics Corp- expected to be immediately accretive to Sun's 2017 earnings per share by $0.25 - $0.35
* Sun Hydraulics Corp - deal funded with cash on hand and cash available under Sun's revolving credit facility
* Sun Hydraulics Corp - tax step-up basis benefit estimated at $35+m of value from deal
* Sun Hydraulics Corp - annual profit synergies of $5 million expected by 2020 from deal
* Sun Hydraulics - acquired company will consist of approximately 300 employees located in united states, England, Germany, India and China
* Sun Hydraulics - Enovation Controls' 2 other lines of business, natural gas production controls and engine controls and fuel systems, will operate as a new co not owned by Sun
* Sun Hydraulics agrees to acquire Enovation Controls, a leader in electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share