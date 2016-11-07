Nov 7 Maxlinear Inc

* Maxlinear, Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 revenue $96.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.9 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $85 million to $89 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maxlinear Inc - in Q4 2016 GAAP gross margin to be approximately 57 percent to 58 percent of revenue

* Maxlinear Inc - in Q4 2016 non-GAAP gross margin to be 63 percent to 64 percent of revenue

* Q4 revenue view $88.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S