* Cutera Inc - "in process of finalizing our launch plans for a three wave length enlighten III platform"

* Cutera Inc - expect three wave length enlighten III platform will start shipping commercially towards end of q4 of 2016

* Cutera Inc - on track with previously stated goals of revenue growth and gaap profitability for full-year of 2016

* Cutera reports record third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue rose 31 percent to $30.3 million