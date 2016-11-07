Nov 7 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc :

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales at pollo tropical decreased 1.0 pct and comparable guest traffic decreased 2.5 pct

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales at taco cabana decreased 4.1 pct and comparable guest traffic decreased 3.5 pct

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees FY 2016 comparable restaurant sales at pollo tropical are now expected to be between -2 pct to flat

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are now expected to be $82 to $85 million

* Fiesta restaurant group, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $182.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.9 million

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S