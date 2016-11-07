Nov 7 Connecture Inc :

* Connecture Inc says is reiterating its full year 2016 guidance for total revenue and revising guidance on adjusted EBITDA

* Sees adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of zero to loss of $2.0 million in 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $85 million to $88 million

* Connecture reports financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $24.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $20.3 million