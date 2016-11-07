Nov 7 Salem Media Group Inc

* Salem Media Group Inc announces third quarter 2016 total revenue of $71.3 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue to be between a decrease of 1% and an increase of 1 pct

* Q3 revenue rose 5.6 percent to $71.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: