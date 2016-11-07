Nov 7 Cascadian Therapeutics Inc

* Cascadian Therapeutics - estimates that its cash, cash-equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund operations for at least next 12 months

* Cascadian Therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S