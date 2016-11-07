UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Nov 7 Synopsys Inc
* Synopsys to expand software security signoff solution with acquisition of Cigital and Codiscope
* Synopsys Inc - terms of deal are not being disclosed
* Synopsys Inc - transaction, will be funded with a combination of U.S. Cash and debt
* Synopsys Inc - preliminary review indicates that acquisition is expected to be modestly dilutive to 2017 non-gaap earnings per share
* Synopsys Inc - preliminary review indicates that acquisition is expected to reach breakeven on a non-GAAP basis by second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.