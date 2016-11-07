GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 ScanSource Inc
* ScanSource Inc - effective november 11, 2016, Gerald Lyons will serve as company's interim chief financial officer
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $961.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ScanSource Inc - for Q2 of fiscal year 2017, sees diluted earnings per share to range from $0.47 to $0.53 per share
* ScanSource Inc - Charles A. Mathis, chief financial officer, advised company of his intent to resign effective November 11, 2016
* ScanSource Inc reports first quarter results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.67 to $0.73
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.53
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $930 million to $980 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.