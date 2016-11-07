Nov 7 ScanSource Inc

* ScanSource Inc - effective november 11, 2016, Gerald Lyons will serve as company's interim chief financial officer

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $961.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ScanSource Inc - for Q2 of fiscal year 2017, sees diluted earnings per share to range from $0.47 to $0.53 per share

* ScanSource Inc - Charles A. Mathis, chief financial officer, advised company of his intent to resign effective November 11, 2016

* ScanSource Inc reports first quarter results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.67 to $0.73

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.47 to $0.53

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $930 million to $980 million