* Perceptron Inc - reported net loss in quarter of $2.4 million and net loss per share of $0.25 included a non-cash charge of $0.5 million, or $0.05 per share

* Perceptron Inc - qtrly results included charge for a full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets at its Japanese and Singapore operations

* Perceptron announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $16.5 million to $19.5 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.20

