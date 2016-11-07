GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Emergent Capital Inc
* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations $0.31 per diluted share
* Emergent Capital Inc - as of September 30, 2016, co had cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit of $24.9 million, book value per share of $6.95
* Emergent Capital, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.31 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.