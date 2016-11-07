Nov 7 Emergent Capital Inc

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations $0.31 per diluted share

* Emergent Capital Inc - as of September 30, 2016, co had cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit of $24.9 million, book value per share of $6.95

* Emergent Capital, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.31 from continuing operations