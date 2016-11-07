Nov 7 Nevro Corp

* Loss from operations for Q3 of 2016 was $1.9 million compared to $17.7 million for same period of prior year.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nevro reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $60.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $58.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $220 million to $225 million