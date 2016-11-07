Nov 7 Park Ohio Holdings Corp

* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - reaffirming our full year 2016 adjusted eps guidance of $3.10 to $3.30 per diluted share

* Park Ohio Holdings - 2016 gaap eps is expected to be $2.75 to $2.95, considering full year forecasted eps adjustments of $0.35 per diluted share.

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Park Ohio announces improved third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

* Q3 earnings per share $1.10

* Q3 sales $312.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $351.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S