GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Park Ohio Holdings Corp
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - reaffirming our full year 2016 adjusted eps guidance of $3.10 to $3.30 per diluted share
* Park Ohio Holdings - 2016 gaap eps is expected to be $2.75 to $2.95, considering full year forecasted eps adjustments of $0.35 per diluted share.
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Park Ohio announces improved third quarter results
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.10 to $3.30
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.13
* Q3 earnings per share $1.10
* Q3 sales $312.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $351.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.