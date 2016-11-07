Nov 8 New Relic Inc :

* New Relic Inc sees Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue between $65.5 mln and $66.5 mln, representing year-over-year growth of between 37 pct and 39 pct

* Sees FY revenue between $255.0 mln and $258.0 mln, representing year-over-year growth of between 41 pct and 42 pct

* New Relic Inc sees Q3 fiscal 2017 non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.14 and $0.16

* Sees FY non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.58 and $0.62

* New Relic Inc sees FY fiscal 2017 revenue between $255.0 mln and $258.0 mln, representing year-over-year growth of between 41 pct and 42 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view -$0.62, revenue view $254.9 mln-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.14, revenue view $65.2 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New Relic announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue $63.4 mln versus I/B/E/S view $61.9 mln

* Q2 earnings per share view -$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: