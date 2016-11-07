GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 8 New Relic Inc :
* New Relic Inc sees Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue between $65.5 mln and $66.5 mln, representing year-over-year growth of between 37 pct and 39 pct
* Sees FY revenue between $255.0 mln and $258.0 mln, representing year-over-year growth of between 41 pct and 42 pct
* New Relic Inc sees Q3 fiscal 2017 non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.14 and $0.16
* Sees FY non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.58 and $0.62
* New Relic Inc sees FY fiscal 2017 revenue between $255.0 mln and $258.0 mln, representing year-over-year growth of between 41 pct and 42 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view -$0.62, revenue view $254.9 mln-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.14, revenue view $65.2 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New Relic announces second quarter of fiscal year 2017 results
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28
* Q2 revenue $63.4 mln versus I/B/E/S view $61.9 mln
* Q2 earnings per share view -$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.