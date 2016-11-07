GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 News Corp
* Q1 book publishing revenue $389 million versus $409 million
* News corp qtrly news and information services revenue $1,222 million versus $1,290 million
* Q1 news and information services segment ebitda $ 46 million versus $83 million
* During three months ended september 30, 2016, company reclassified its listing revenues generated primarily from agents, brokers
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Reclassified listing revenues "to better reflect" revenue mix and how management reviews performance of digital real estate services segment
* News Corporation reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $1.97 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.96 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.