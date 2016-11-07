Nov 7 News Corp

* Q1 book publishing revenue $389 million versus $409 million

* News corp qtrly news and information services revenue $1,222 million versus $1,290 million

* Q1 news and information services segment ebitda $ 46 million versus $83 million

* During three months ended september 30, 2016, company reclassified its listing revenues generated primarily from agents, brokers

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Reclassified listing revenues "to better reflect" revenue mix and how management reviews performance of digital real estate services segment

* News Corporation reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.97 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.96 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: