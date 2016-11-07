BRIEF-First Citizens Bancshares reports Q4 EPS $4.39
* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
Nov 7 Seneca Foods Corp
* Q2 sales rose 14.1 percent to $357.2 million
* Seneca foods reports a sales increase of 14.1% or $44.0 million and a net earnings of $6.1 million for the quarter ended october 1, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Apple Inc filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc in Beijing, alleging that the chip supplier abused its clout in the chip industry and seeking 1 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in damages, Beijing's Intellectual Property Court said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)