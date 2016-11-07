Nov 7 Phi Inc

* Phi inc qtrly loss per share $0.32

* Phi inc - oil and gas segment operating revenues decreased $43.6 million for quarter, related to decreased aircraft flight revenues for all model types

* Phi, inc. Announces results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue $158.1 million versus $214.7 million