Nov 7 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc

* Aveda transportation and energy services announces significantly improved results for the third quarter of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share was $0.30

* Q3 revenue rose 134 percent to C$21 million

* Optimistic that it will resume operations in northeastern united states in Q4 of 2016 or early part of 2017