Nov 7 CrossAmerica Partners LP

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common unit $ 0.06

* Qtrly operating revenues $487.9 million versus $627.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $557.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CrossAmerica Partners LP - announced a quarterly distribution of $0.6075 per unit attributable to q3 of 2016, a 5.2 pct increase compared to q3 of 2015

* CrossAmerica Partners LP: reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: