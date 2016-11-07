BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Nov 7 Tarena International Inc :
* Total consideration of RMB118.3 million.
* Tarena enters into definitive agreement to purchase a second office building in Beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share