* Agrium and Potashcorp provide update on approvals for proposed merger of equals

* Agrium Inc - Agrium and Potashcorp are working through regulatory process as planned and continue to expect transaction to close mid-2017

* Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued a final order approving their merger of equals transaction

* Agrium - received a supplemental information request from Canadian Competition Bureau and a second request from U.S. Federal Trade Commission on November 2, 2016.