BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Nov 7 Agrium Inc
* Agrium and Potashcorp provide update on approvals for proposed merger of equals
* Agrium Inc - Agrium and Potashcorp are working through regulatory process as planned and continue to expect transaction to close mid-2017
* Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued a final order approving their merger of equals transaction
* Agrium - received a supplemental information request from Canadian Competition Bureau and a second request from U.S. Federal Trade Commission on November 2, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share