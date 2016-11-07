Nov 7 Iamgold Corp

* Iamgold Corp qtrly attributable gold production of 210,000 oz, up 7 pct from q2/16 and q3/15

* Iamgold Corp - reducing consolidated cash costs guidance for 2016 to $740 - $770 an ounce

* Iamgold Corp - expect to achieve higher end of 2016 production guidance of 770,000 - 800,000 ozs

* Narrowed all-in sustaining cost range from $1,000 - $1,100/oz to $1,050 - $1,100/oz for 2016

* Iamgold-Q3 affected by accident involving personnel transport buses in burkina faso on aug 4, which resulted in 1 fatality, serious injuries to 4 workers

* Iamgold reports q3/16 net earnings up $102 million and net operating cash flow up $117 million or 1,192 pct

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue rose 36 percent to $282.4 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations