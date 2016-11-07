GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Iamgold Corp
* Iamgold Corp qtrly attributable gold production of 210,000 oz, up 7 pct from q2/16 and q3/15
* Iamgold Corp - reducing consolidated cash costs guidance for 2016 to $740 - $770 an ounce
* Iamgold Corp - expect to achieve higher end of 2016 production guidance of 770,000 - 800,000 ozs
* Narrowed all-in sustaining cost range from $1,000 - $1,100/oz to $1,050 - $1,100/oz for 2016
* Iamgold-Q3 affected by accident involving personnel transport buses in burkina faso on aug 4, which resulted in 1 fatality, serious injuries to 4 workers
* Iamgold reports q3/16 net earnings up $102 million and net operating cash flow up $117 million or 1,192 pct
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue rose 36 percent to $282.4 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.