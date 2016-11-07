GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Alliance One International Inc :
* Alliance One International Inc- 2017 crop is anticipated to be approximately 600 million kilos
* Alliance One International Inc - anticipate drier weather will result in a much larger 2017 crop for which plantings are currently underway
* Alliance One International Inc - intend to repurchase $25.0-$50.0 million per year of more expensive debt
* Alliance One International Inc sees full year adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $170.0-$185.0 million
* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes, consistent gross profit and improved working capital for the six months ended September 30, 2016
* Quarterly loss per share $1.75
* Q2 sales fell 6.1 percent to $389.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.