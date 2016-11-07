Nov 7 Alliance One International Inc :

* Alliance One International Inc- 2017 crop is anticipated to be approximately 600 million kilos

* Alliance One International Inc - anticipate drier weather will result in a much larger 2017 crop for which plantings are currently underway

* Alliance One International Inc - intend to repurchase $25.0-$50.0 million per year of more expensive debt

* Alliance One International Inc sees full year adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $170.0-$185.0 million

* Alliance One International reports improved sales volumes, consistent gross profit and improved working capital for the six months ended September 30, 2016

* Quarterly loss per share $1.75

* Quarterly loss per share $1.75

* Q2 sales fell 6.1 percent to $389.4 million