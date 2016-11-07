GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -on November 1 company entered into an amended, restated credit agreement for aggregate maximum borrowings of $250.0 million
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -amended, restated credit agreement provides for extended revolving credit commitments in an aggregate amount of $170 million
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -amended, restated credit agreement provides for non-extended revolving credit commitments in an aggregate amount of $80 million
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores announces new transactional websites and the closing of an amended credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.