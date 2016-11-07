Nov 7 Strongbow Exploration Inc -

* Proceeds of financing will be used for advancement of South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, UK

* Non-brokered private placement financing which will comprise up to 16.67 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit

* Strongbow announces non-brokered unit private placement financing up to $2,500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: