GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Theralase Technologies Inc
* Theralase announces proposed public offering of units
* Theralase Technologies Inc says to offer for sale up to 20 million units of corporation at a price of $0.30 per unit
* Theralase Technologies -net proceeds of offering will be used to fund research and development activities by co's photo dynamic therapy (pdt) division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.