Nov 7 Hertz Global Holdings Inc -

* Full-Year 2016 guidance updated to reflect year-to-date operating results and rest-of-year expectations

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 to $0.88

* Remain on pace to deliver $350 million of cost reduction in 2016

* Expects that Q4 2016 results will be affected by higher vehicle depreciation due to lower residual values

* Hertz Global Holdings reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $2.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.59 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S