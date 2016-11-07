GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.4 pct
Nov 7 Tidewater Inc -
* There is a possibility that lenders, noteholders and company will not be able to negotiate new debt terms
* If parties are not be able to negotiate new debt terms, co will likely seek reorganization under chapter 11 of federal bankruptcy laws
* Continues to engage in talks with principal lenders and noteholders to amend debt arrangements in advance of expiration of waivers on Nov 11
* Unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for quarter, 6 months ended Sept. 30 prepared assuming company would continue as going concern
* All of company's indebtedness has been classified as a current liability in accompanying consolidated balance sheet since march 31, 2016
* Tidewater reports second quarter results for fiscal 2017
* Q2 loss per share $3.79
* Q2 revenue $143.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $157.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
