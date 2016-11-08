Nov 7 Trilogy Energy Corp -

* Trilogy Energy Corp. announces financial and operating results for the nine months-ended september 30, 2016

* Sales volumes for Q3 of 2016 were higher at 21,632 boe/d as compared to 20,299 boe/d in previous quarter

* Funds flow from operations in Q3 increased to $16.1 million compared to $9.7 million in previous quarter

* Plan to drill up to 6 additional horizontal wells in Kaybob Montney Oil Pool through Q4

* Sees 2016 average production of 22,000 boe/d

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $70 million

* Sees 2016 average operating costs of $8.50/boe

* Qtrly loss after tax per share $0.15

* Sees 2016 funds flow from operations of $60 million