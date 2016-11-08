BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for sale of Belgrade Plaza
* Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for the sale of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers
Nov 7 Trilogy Energy Corp -
* Trilogy Energy Corp. announces financial and operating results for the nine months-ended september 30, 2016
* Sales volumes for Q3 of 2016 were higher at 21,632 boe/d as compared to 20,299 boe/d in previous quarter
* Funds flow from operations in Q3 increased to $16.1 million compared to $9.7 million in previous quarter
* Plan to drill up to 6 additional horizontal wells in Kaybob Montney Oil Pool through Q4
* Sees 2016 average production of 22,000 boe/d
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $70 million
* Sees 2016 average operating costs of $8.50/boe
* Qtrly loss after tax per share $0.15
* Sees 2016 funds flow from operations of $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elbit Imaging announces signing final agreement for the sale of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers
* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd to offer 3-D printing service - Nikkei
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)