BRIEF-Yamato Holdings to offer 3-D printing service - Nikkei
* Yamato Holdings Co Ltd to offer 3-D printing service - Nikkei
Nov 7 CEC Entertainment Inc
* Q3 same store sales rose 3.5 percent
* Says reported a net loss of $2.4 million for Q3 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $3.2 million
* CEC Entertainment, Inc. reports financial results for the 2016 third quarter
* Q3 revenue rose 2.8 percent to $228.1 million
Jan 26 Colonial Pipeline Co, the largest refined products pipeline system in the United States, said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Tim Felt will retire at the end of the month.