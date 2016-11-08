Nov 8 Perpetual Energy Inc
* Says Q3 average production of 14,123 boe/d was down 12
percent from Q2
* Perpetual Energy - Oil production of 1,052 bbl/d for Q3 of
2016 , down 26 percent from 1,426 bbl/d in Q3 of 2015
* Says low commodity prices continued to have a negative
impact on financial results of Q3
* Qtrly loss per share $0.21
* NGL production of 476 bbl/d in Q3 of 2016 represented a 30
percent decrease from previous quarter
* All figures in C$
* Perpetual energy inc. Releases third quarter 2016
financial and operating results
