Nov 8 Ensign Energy Services Inc :

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share C$0.24

* Says company expects 2017 industry activity levels to increase somewhat from those in 2016

* All figures in C$

* Ensign Energy Services Inc. reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 FFO per share C$0.20

* Q3 revenue C$191.3 million versus I/B/E/S view C$195.5 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: