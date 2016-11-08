Nov 8 Orbital ATK Inc :

* Updates GAAP guidance and reaffirms adjusted guidance for year

* Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.85 - $5.05; sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.30 - $5.50

* Sees 2016 GAAP revenues $4,450 million - $4,500 million

* Capital expenditures are projected to be about $200 million in 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.51, revenue view $4.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orbital ATK Inc - company's new order and option activity in Q3 exceeded $2.0 billion

