Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 Orbital ATK Inc :
* Updates GAAP guidance and reaffirms adjusted guidance for year
* Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.85 - $5.05; sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.30 - $5.50
* Sees 2016 GAAP revenues $4,450 million - $4,500 million
* Capital expenditures are projected to be about $200 million in 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.51, revenue view $4.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orbital ATK Inc - company's new order and option activity in Q3 exceeded $2.0 billion
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.51, revenue view $4.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orbital ATK provides third quarter 2016 business and financial update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.