Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 USA Compression Partners LP :
* Qtrly net loss per common unit $ 0.04
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA range of $142.5 million to $147.5 million
* Sees 2016 net income range of $9.3 million to $14.3 million
* USA Compression Partners, LP reports third quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 outlook
* Q3 revenue $61.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.