Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 Torc Oil & Gas Ltd
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - achieved production of 18,616 boepd during q3
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - qtrly FFO per share $0.18, including costs
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - qtrly FFO per share $0.19, excluding costs
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd says board of directors has confirmed a dividend of $0.02 per common share
* Torc Oil & Gas - sees 2016 capital budget to be less than $85 million while increasing full year 2016 production guidance to 18,600 boepd from 18,500 boepd
* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd announces third quarter 2016 financial & operational results; increase to production guidance and reduction to 2016 capital program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.