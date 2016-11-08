Nov 8 Torc Oil & Gas Ltd

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - achieved production of 18,616 boepd during q3

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - qtrly FFO per share $0.18, including costs

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd - qtrly FFO per share $0.19, excluding costs

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd says board of directors has confirmed a dividend of $0.02 per common share

* Torc Oil & Gas - sees 2016 capital budget to be less than $85 million while increasing full year 2016 production guidance to 18,600 boepd from 18,500 boepd

* Torc Oil & Gas Ltd announces third quarter 2016 financial & operational results; increase to production guidance and reduction to 2016 capital program