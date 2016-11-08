Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International revising 2016 full year guidance
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International sees 2016 adjusted EPS to be $5.30 - $5.50, from previous range of $6.60 -$7.00
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.44, revenue view $9.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Valeant reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.55
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $2.48 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.49 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $9.55 billion to $9.65 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.