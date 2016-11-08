Nov 8 Jaguar Mining Inc

* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to $33.6 million

* Q3 production of 25,782 ounces, compared to 25,235 ounces for q3 2015.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.22

* Sees 2016 consolidated gold production 90,000 - 95,000 ounces

* Jaguar Mining- on nov 7, co entered into an agreement with sprott private resource lending lp that is indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of sprott

* Jaguar Mining Inc - agreement is a secured loan facility totaling $10.0 million to fund accelerated growth exploration initiatives

* Jaguar Mining Inc - facility is expected to be received on november 8, 2016 and is for a term of 30 months with an interest rate of 6.5% per annum

* Jaguar announces third quarter financial results; reports strong operating performance; decreased cash operating costs to $645/oz; increased operating cash flow to $29.3 million for first nine months of 2016