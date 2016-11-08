Nov 8 Johnson & Johnson

* British artificial intelligence firm announces exclusive license agreement with Janssen for clinical stage drug candidates, facilitated by Johnson & Johnson innovation

* Benevolentai - Will have sole right to develop, manufacture and commercialise novel drug candidates in all indications and in all territories

* Benevolentai - Intends to begin late stage phase IIB clinical trials in mid 2017

* Benevolentai- financial terms were not disclosed