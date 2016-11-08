Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 Herc Holdings Inc
* Herc Holdings reports third quarter results; first quarter operating as stand-alone company
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $410.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Herc Holdings Inc- Spin-off costs totaled $10.8 million for Q3 of 2016 compared with $4.0 million in comparable period in 2015
* Herc Holdings Inc- affirms full year 2016 guidance of $520 million to $560 million in adjusted EBITDA
* Qtrly total revenues $403.6 million versus $ 431.8 million
* Sees 2016 net fleet capital expenditures expected to be in range of $375 million to $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.