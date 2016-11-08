Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 Adeptus Health Inc
* Adeptus Health Inc - Previously announced search process for a new chief executive officer is ongoing
* Adeptus Health Inc - Hall decided to accelerate his retirement.
* Adeptus Health Inc - Board has retained Heidrick & struggles to assist in search process
* Adeptus Health announces appointment of Gregory W. Scott as interim Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.