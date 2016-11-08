Nov 8 FXCM Inc -

* Fxcm inc says q3 retail trading revenue per million traded of $65 per million

* Fxcm inc says retail customer trading volume of $305 billion in october 2016, 6% lower than september 2016 and 9% lower than october 2015

* Institutional customer trading volume of $24 billion in october 2016, 17% lower than september 2016 and 29% lower than october 2015

* Fxcm inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $6.39 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $61.4 million