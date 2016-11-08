Nov 8 Seaworld Entertainment Inc
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports third quarter 2016
results
* Seaworld Entertainment says expects adjusted EBITDA for
2016 to be in range of $310 million to $330 million
* Seaworld Entertainment says Q3 total attendance was
relatively flat
* Seaworld Entertainment says attendance at company's
Florida park locations increased 1.3% in Q3
* Seaworld Entertainment says during Q3, began executing
cost optimization program that goes beyond initiative
communicated last year
* Seaworld Entertainment says new cost optimization program
targets $40 million in net cost savings by end of 2018
* Seaworld Entertainment says attendance for Q3 mainly
impacted by adverse weather at co's northeast park locations,
including effects of Hurricane Hermine
* Q3 earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 revenue $485.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $483.5
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
