Nov 8 Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Seaworld Entertainment says expects adjusted EBITDA for 2016 to be in range of $310 million to $330 million

* Seaworld Entertainment says Q3 total attendance was relatively flat

* Seaworld Entertainment says attendance at company's Florida park locations increased 1.3% in Q3

* Seaworld Entertainment says during Q3, began executing cost optimization program that goes beyond initiative communicated last year

* Seaworld Entertainment says new cost optimization program targets $40 million in net cost savings by end of 2018

* Seaworld Entertainment says attendance for Q3 mainly impacted by adverse weather at co's northeast park locations, including effects of Hurricane Hermine

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 revenue $485.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $483.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S