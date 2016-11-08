Magellan Midstream says Iowa pipeline still shut after diesel spill
Jan 26 Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday its refined products pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, remained shut after it spilled about 3,300 barrels of diesel.
Nov 8 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial property for $13 million
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc says acquisition was funded using cash on hand. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent easing of reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to a more business-friendly oversight of the industry and more credit issuance, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.