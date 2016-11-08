Nov 8 International Game Technology Plc
* IGT acquires assets from Leap Forward Gaming Inc
* International Game Technology Plc says IGT also agreed to dismiss its litigation with lfg.
* IGT says has acquired certain assets including several patents and other intellectual property from leap forward gaming, inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Harman reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial nears deal to buy MoneyGram-WSJ
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , is nearing a deal to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.