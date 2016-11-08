Nov 8 Astronics Corp
* Consolidated backlog at October 1, 2016 was $275.2
million, of which approximately $121.9 million is expected to
ship in 2016
* Capital equipment spending in 2016 is expected to be in
range of $15 million to $17 million
* Approximately $539 million to $545 million of revenue is
expected from aerospace segment in 2016.
* Qtrly sales $155.1 million versus $200.1 million
* Expectations for test systems segment revenue in 2016
remains relatively unchanged at approximately $96 million to
$100 million.
* Astronics corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial
results
* Sees FY 2016 sales $635 million to $645 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
