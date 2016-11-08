Nov 8 Astronics Corp

* Consolidated backlog at October 1, 2016 was $275.2 million, of which approximately $121.9 million is expected to ship in 2016

* Capital equipment spending in 2016 is expected to be in range of $15 million to $17 million

* Approximately $539 million to $545 million of revenue is expected from aerospace segment in 2016.

* Qtrly sales $155.1 million versus $200.1 million

* Expectations for test systems segment revenue in 2016 remains relatively unchanged at approximately $96 million to $100 million.

* Astronics corporation reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2016 sales $635 million to $645 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

