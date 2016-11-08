Nov 8 Johnson Controls International Plc

* Tyco merger was completed on Sept. 2, 2016 and, therefore, Q4 results include one month of Tyco

* Backlog at end of quarter of $4.8 billion increased 5 percent versus prior year

* Q4 included transaction, integration and separation costs of $293 million related to spin-off of adient and Tyco merger

* Tax expense of $1.1 billion primarily related to Adient spin-off in quarter

* Johnson controls reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and full year earnings

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.21 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.61 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $10.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.4 billion