Nov 8 CVS Health Corp
* Lowers and narrows 2016 guidance
* In Q4 of 2016, expects to deliver gaap diluted EPS of
$1.52 to $1.58 and adjusted EPS of $1.64 to $1.70
* Sees full year gaap diluted EPS lowered and narrowed to
$4.84 to $4.90 from $4.92 to $5.00
* Sees full year adjusted eps lowered and narrowed to $5.77
to $5.83 from $5.81 to $5.89
* Raised outlook for full year cash flow from operations to
$9.3 to $9.5 billion; free cash flow to $6.8 to $7.0 billion
* Board of directors approved a new share repurchase program
for up to $15 billion of company's outstanding common stock
* Qtrly same store sales increased 2.3% versus q3 of 2015
* Included in preliminary 2017 outlook is impact from
projected loss of more than 40 million retail prescriptions
related to marketplace changes
* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales rose 3.4%
* Recent pharmacy network changes in marketplace expected to
cause some retail prescriptions to migrate out of cvs pharmacies
this quarter
* Qtrly front store same store sales decreased 1.0%
* "We are currently experiencing slowing prescription growth
in overall market as well as a soft seasonal business"
* "While we expect a healthy increase in pbm operating
profit growth in 2017, we expect a decrease in retail operating
profit growth"
* Pharmacy network changes, slowing prescription growth in
market leading us to reduce mid-point of our guidance for this
year by 5 cents per share
* CVS Health reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.64
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.43 from continuing
operations
* Q3 revenue $44.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $45.29
billion
* Q3 same store sales rose 2.3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.77 to $5.93
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.16 to $5.33
