Nov 8 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales were flat compared to an
increase of 6.5% in prior year period
* Carrols restaurant group - sees 2016 total restaurant
sales of $940 million to $950 million including a comparable
restaurant sales increase of 1.5% to 2%
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $90 million to $95
million
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $88 million to $92 million
* Sees 2016 commodity cost decrease of approximately 3%
including a 13% to 14% decrease in beef costs
* Qtrly restaurant sales increased 9.7% to $238.9 million
from $217.7 million in q3 of 2015
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Reports financial results
for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
