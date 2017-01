Nov 8 LGI Homes Inc

* LGI Homes Inc reports third quarter and YTD 2016 results

* Home closings during Q3 of 2016 increased 12.6% to 1,052 from 934 home closings during Q3 of 2015

* Q3 earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 revenue $216.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $213.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S